Norman Thomas McBeth was born on November 20, 1934 in the old Dawson Creek Hospital to George and Gertrude McBeth. He grew up on the family homestead at Arras, B.C. Norman had many wonderful memories of life on the farm, especially working with the horses.

After completing his schooling, Norman worked at various sawmills, mainly Young's and Clarke's Sawmills.

Norman loved the fall and the memories it brought back of working on the threshing crew. Many times he recounted that he had threshed where the George Dawson Inn is now located as well as at Washington's Norman Thomas McBeth farm where Louisiana Pacific is now situated. In 1952 Norman drove down 8th Street with his team on the first pavement in Dawson Creek. He was seventeen years old, going to thresh.

Norman met Mary Sloane at a Groundbirch dance and after many visits and good times with the Sloane family, they were married in 1961. Between the years of 1961-1968 Norman and Mary made their home in various logging camps.

Norman worked in Hudson Hope, Stewart Lake, and the Sukunka. After Norman and Mary completed their family with three girls, they moved to the Pine Pass to work for the Grant Bros.

Th ere Norman operated cat and had many memorable experiences. Th rough working at these camps, Norman and Mary made many lifelong friends.

In 1968 Norman and Mary moved to the farm in Sunset Prairie, where he commenced work at the Ministry of Highways.

Norman began raising Angus and Hereford cross cows, but his real passion was horses and he always had a team or saddle horse on the go. Many happy hours were spent in the community pasture checking cows and riding horses with his daughters.

While working at the Ministry of Highways he had many unforgettable memories and friends, which he loved to reminisce about. While operating grader and driving truck, Norman learned every back road in the country. He had an incredible knowledge of our community and the homesteaders.

Norman retired from Peace Country Maintenance in 1993. He finally had the chance to farm full-time and work with his horses. He thoroughly enjoyed participating in the draft horse pull at the Kiskatinaw Fall Fair.

After Mary passed away in 2011, Norman spent many more hours driving horses and making driving harness.

After church, on Sunday, Norman enjoyed the company of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, telling stories and drinking coffee. His knowledge of farming, horses, cows, operating power saws, etc was passed on to his family.

On May 18th Norman passed away in the Dawson Creek hospital. Norman will be sadly missed by his children, Marjorie (Duanne) Kettner, Brenda (David) DeWetter, Katherine (Jason) Felhauer, his grandchildren Lacy, Clarke (Meleah), Lee (Fawn) DeWetter, Reid Felhauer and Brooke (Kurt) Spenner and Great Grandchildren. His family have the wonderful assurance of his salvation and that he is once again reunited with Mary.

