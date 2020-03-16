Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Normand Lapierre. View Sign Obituary

LAPIERRE: Normand



Sadly, the family of Normand announce his passing in North Bay, Ontario, on Thursday March 5th, 2020, at the age of 63. Loving father of Ginette and grandfather of Annalise, Jacqueline and Daniel. Beloved son of Jeannie Lapierre (nee Berube) and the late Paul Lapierre. Loving brother of Ronald, Luc (Kim), Susanne and Joanne (Robert). He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews Cory (Stephanie), Chantel, Adam, Daaron (Jessica), Luc Jr. and Amber (Alex). Normand worked in the Forestry Industry for many years, retired from Canfor. Respecting his wishes a Cremation has taken place. If desired, donations to the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation (Cancer Centre) or the Northern Cancer Research Foundation would be appreciated by his family. Normand's family would like to thank Dr. Jinnah and the nursing staff at the Hospital, for the care shown to him. Arrangements entrusted to Basic Cremations Services 705-476-4444

