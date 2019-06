Olga Broadway, resident of Bonanza, Alberta passed away on May 24, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born April 21, 1933 in East Rolla, Alberta to Andrew and Annie Rudy. Olga was predeceased by her husband Walter Broadway. She will be fondly remembered by her children Virginia Henrickson, Valerie Konopad, Alan (Carrie) Broadway, and Adam Broadway; grandchildren Tammy (Sheldon) Wilkinson, Dave (Chelsea) Broadway, Mike (Amy) Broadway, Anthony Broadway, Matthew Broadway, Jordan (Jenn) Broadway, and Dustin Konopad; great-grandchildren Keanne and Owen Wilkinson, Justis Konopad; Lukas, Isaiah, Stella, Nelson, Hunter, Parker, Harlowe, Athena, and Bellamy Broadway, and another granddaughter born last Friday; sister-in-law Helen Broadway; and numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service was held May 30, 2019 at the Bonanza Community Hall, and interment followed at Hillhaven Cemetery, Bonanza, Alberta. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to: STARS Air Ambulance, 10911 123 Street, Grande Prairie, Alberta, T8V 7Z3. For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.