Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otto Blum. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

Otto was born on October 13, 1926 in Pakulent, Germany. He was the youngest son of Adolf and Auguste Blum. He was in the Navy at the end of the War and then a prisoner with the US during which time they had him and others help rebuild Germany.

Otto married Auguste Johannsen on May 19, 1948 and they just celebrated their 71st Wedding Anniversary. They had two children, Gerhard (Gary) and Marlies. They lived and worked in Kiel, Germany until they immigrated to Canada.

Otto and his brother-in-law Kurt Johannsen and their families immigrated to Canada in 1953 and lived in two communities, St. Lazare, a small French village, and Rivers, Manitoba. Otto and Auguste's son Peter was born in Rivers. In 1964 they moved to Dawson Creek and have been here ever since.

Otto worked as a construction carpenter and finishing carpenter. His trade making furniture, cabinets, and doing finishing work. He even worked at the WAC Bennett Dam. He did not work there long as he had to work in the big tunnels and didn't like that much. He said it was too high. During his life, he and Auguste built four homes and then helped their children build their homes.

Otto loved fishing and spent many hours fishing at One Island Lake, and he loved hunting with his family and friends. Otto and Auguste loved to dance, and took their kids with them to many dances in Tomslake and the Legion in Dawson Creek, and taught them to dance. They also belonged to the German Club of Tomslake and Dawson Creek area.

He is survived by his loving wife Auguste; sons Gary (Pat), Peter (Pat), and daughter Marlies (Neil), as well as eight grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, and great-greatgrandchildren.

Many thanks to the staff of Northview Home, Rotary Manor, and the Dawson Creek Hospital for their great support and care.

No service will be held, and the interment will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Dawson Creek & District Hospital Foundation, 11100 - 13 Street, Dawson Creek, British Columbia V1G 3W8.

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

Otto was born on October 13, 1926 in Pakulent, Germany. He was the youngest son of Adolf and Auguste Blum. He was in the Navy at the end of the War and then a prisoner with the US during which time they had him and others help rebuild Germany.Otto married Auguste Johannsen on May 19, 1948 and they just celebrated their 71st Wedding Anniversary. They had two children, Gerhard (Gary) and Marlies. They lived and worked in Kiel, Germany until they immigrated to Canada.Otto and his brother-in-law Kurt Johannsen and their families immigrated to Canada in 1953 and lived in two communities, St. Lazare, a small French village, and Rivers, Manitoba. Otto and Auguste's son Peter was born in Rivers. In 1964 they moved to Dawson Creek and have been here ever since.Otto worked as a construction carpenter and finishing carpenter. His trade making furniture, cabinets, and doing finishing work. He even worked at the WAC Bennett Dam. He did not work there long as he had to work in the big tunnels and didn't like that much. He said it was too high. During his life, he and Auguste built four homes and then helped their children build their homes.Otto loved fishing and spent many hours fishing at One Island Lake, and he loved hunting with his family and friends. Otto and Auguste loved to dance, and took their kids with them to many dances in Tomslake and the Legion in Dawson Creek, and taught them to dance. They also belonged to the German Club of Tomslake and Dawson Creek area.He is survived by his loving wife Auguste; sons Gary (Pat), Peter (Pat), and daughter Marlies (Neil), as well as eight grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, and great-greatgrandchildren.Many thanks to the staff of Northview Home, Rotary Manor, and the Dawson Creek Hospital for their great support and care.No service will be held, and the interment will be held at a later date.Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Dawson Creek & District Hospital Foundation, 11100 - 13 Street, Dawson Creek, British Columbia V1G 3W8.For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd. Published in Alaska Highway News on Aug. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close