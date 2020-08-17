It is with great sadness that our beautiful daughter and big sister Pamela has gone to be with the Angels. Pam was a special person in all of our lives in so many ways, with her happy smile and daily phone calls to tease her sisters and check in with mom to say I love you on every phone call. Pam lived her life with independence and love for her family and friends, she touched so many lives with her friendly and fun personality. When Pam met Joe four years ago, her life was complete, he was the love of her life. Joe was a very caring boyfriend who cherished Pam and made her feel special and loved. Pam's favourite saying in all of her cards she made for us started with "An Angel Give Love and Peace" on May 4, 2020 the angels took Pam by the hand and led her away. We were devastated and our hearts were broken, our Angel was gone. We will love and cherish your memory Pam and keep you in our hearts forever. You are sadly missed by Mom and Anthony, your sisters Tracy and Kim. Your father Cecil. Your nephews Tyson and Wade, niece Mackenzie, whom you were so proud of, Eric, who gave you a home that you were so happy in. Cheryl took you out on many fun excursions, and Irene who came in to see you daily. The Special Needs Community of Campbell River. You have many friends and a very large family who will miss you dearly. Especially your uncles who liked to tease you and make you smile. Love and hugs my sweet girl.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store