It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pamela Vipond, a resident of Mackenzie, BC, formerly a lifelong resident of Dawson Creek, BC. Pam passed away with her family by her side on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Mackenzie, at the age of 37 years.

Pamela Marie Vipond was born in Dawson Creek, BC on September 27, 1982 to Shelly and Randy Vipond. She was the perfect baby, sleeping through the night every night from the fi rst day she was brought home. As a toddler, Pam followed her big brother, Dean, around, wanting to be just like him and do everything he did.

At the age of 3, Pam was able to ride a two-wheeler without the aid of training wheels. At the age of 4, she was enrolled in gymnastics, where she learned to do cartwheels and headstands. And from the ages of 6 to 12, Pam moved onto figure skating.

Pam attended school here in Dawson, fi rst at Tremblay Elementary, moving onto Central Secondary, before finishing out grades 10 to 12 at South Peace Senior Secondary School, graduating in 2000. Pam enjoyed school and socializing with her friends.

In 1999, Pam met her high school sweetheart, Noel Greve. Eventually, getting matching ring tattoos to declare their love for one another. On July 8, 2002, Pam and Noel became the proud parents of little girl, Sidney. On May 10, 2006, Pam and Noel once again became blessed with the birth of their son, Rune. After a few years of living in town, Pam and her family moved out to Noel's parents place down by the river in Arras. In 2011, Pam, Noel and their children moved from Dawson Creek to their mountain home in Mackenzie.

When Sidney was just 3 months old, Pam went to work outside the home to provide for her family at a variety of jobs. She started off by working for Fas Gas, and after a few years Pam moved across the road to an office job at Jock's Restoration, which became

Onside Restoration. In Mackenzie she began her career working for HUB International Insurance Brokers.

Rest in peace, dear sweet Pammy. Though you were taken from us much too soon, you will be forever in our hearts and thoughts. We will all miss you so very much.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM from Reynars Chapel. Pauline Haycock officiated. Interment will be at a later date.

Pam is survived by her loving husband, Noel Greve, children; Sidney & Rune, parents; Randy & Shelly, brother; Dean, grandparents; Curtis & Marlene Pack, father and mother-in-law; Grant & Gloria Greve, brother-in-law; Wes (Catherine) Greve, sister-in-law; Marlisa Greve, as well as numerous extended family and friends. Pam was predeceased by her grandparents; Cliff & Shirley Vipond.

For friends so wishing, donations may be made in memory of Pam to Kordyban Lodge, 1100 Alward Street, Prince George, BC V2M7B1.

