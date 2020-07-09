1/1
Patricia Vera (Clarke) Krysta
April 12th, 1941 - June 29th, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of their Mom and Grandma, Patricia Krysta. Pat passed away peacefully at home in Charlie Lake, BC, on Monday, June 29th, surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born on April 12th 1941 in the Willowvale District of Spirit River, Alberta, as the 5th child to Christopher and Vera Clarke. Pat was predeceased by her parents, her ex-husband David Krysta, sisters Nora, Gwen and Irene in addition to, numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by her children Darrell (Karen), Trudy (Christopher) and Trina, grandchildren Marlene, Jordyn and Michael, siblings John(Ollie), Dave (Evelyn), Eleanor, Anne, Mike(Pat), Brian(Darlene), Robert and Kathy and many nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends.
In honour of Pats' wishes, there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
To send condolences, please visit www.hamresfuneral.com.

Published in Alaska Highway News from Jul. 9 to Aug. 7, 2020.
