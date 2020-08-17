1/1
Paul Douglas "Doug" Patterson
December 13, 1961 - June 2, 2020
Paul "Doug" Douglas Patterson passed away suddenly after a workplace incident in Dawson Creek, BC on June 2, 2020. He was born on December 13, 1961 in Dawson Creek to Bruce and Elsie (Fellers) Patterson and was the second youngest of 14 children.
Doug lived around Dawson Creek most of his life. He married his childhood sweetheart Pauline and while their marriage didn't last, they had two daughters together. In 1999 Doug became a proud grandfather to Anton. The following decade, Doug took on an avuncular role to his young "nephew" Nevada – a relationship he greatly cherished.
During his lifetime Doug worked as a guide, slasher, ran chainsaw, roofed, worked in a mechanic shop, and his final job was as a civil works labourer. He often worked side by side with brothers, nephews, and cousins on many job sites.
Doug found solace in nature. He enjoyed early days, long quiet nights, and country drives. One of his greatest pleasures was spending many hours walking the Dawson Creek walking trail system before most people had risen for the day. For many years, Doug was an avid moose hunter and enjoyed hunting trips with friends and relatives. Doug loved to read, learn about wildlife, berry picking, and music. Just like his father, Doug loved the Boston Bruins and horses too.
Doug was predeceased by his parents Elsie (Fellers) Patterson and Bruce Patterson; his sister Nora (McClarty) Lowes; his brother Robert "Bob" McClarty; and his brother-in-law Leroy Shoop. He leaves behind daughters Paula Patterson and Danielle Patterson (Jason Tompson); his grandson Anton Schindler; brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews - including Nevada, many cousins, and an extended family, intertwined in the history of the Peace.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For friends so wishing, donations in Doug's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, 1100 Alward Street, Prince George, BC V2M 7B1. For an extended obituary, please visit www.reynars.com.
Very Respectfully Reynars Funeral Home & Crematorium

Published in Alaska Highway News on Aug. 17, 2020.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Aug. 17, 2020.
