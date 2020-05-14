Philip Arthur Hall 1939-2020 passed away suddenly in his Tsawwassen home in the company of his wife Dianne, on April 27, at the age of 81.

Phil was born outside of Toronto, Ontario January 19th, 1939; he moved with his family to BC in 1946. At the young age of 16, he graduated in Chilliwack and Phil moved out of his family home to live and work on the Ferguson farm. He then took the position of foreman at the Clayburn plant in Abbotsford. He soon met his first wife Pat and four years later started a family. Phil moved into a career as an Esso agent in Cloverdale; which, after ten hard-earned years, afforded him the opportunity to own his own bulk plant in Fort St. John. The family was moved north in 1977 where he successfully operated the plant for close to twenty years. He embraced the northern life, becoming a leader in the community; while finding himself heavily involved in his son's hockey and motocross racing. He retired at the young age of 55 and moved back to the coast where he later met his wife Dianne. Never afraid of adventure, as a young man, Phil became a proficient pilot of his own planes and later in life, found a love for boating amongst the islands of the west coast.

Phil was larger than life, he was often loud, charismatic, could take over the room and had an appreciation for inappropriate humour; however, if you could catch Phil between belting out classic songs you could find a softer, more thoughtful, sincere man. He will be sadly missed by his surviving wife Dianne, mother of his children Pat, brother George(Ingrid), sister Pat(Ken)and ½ sister Georgina (Dave), sons Brad(Marely), Brett, Jeff(Jamie) and daughter Jaime(Jon), 3 stepsons (Darryl, Michael & David) 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in the coming months when we can all be together.



