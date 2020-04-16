Ralph passed away peacefully at the FSJ hospital April 8, 2020 at the age of 86. Ralph is survived by his sisters Verla Hobson, Kassandra Kares(Rork Bernshaw), Denise(Dave) Montgomery, and brother Roger(Jolene), sons Danny(Yvonne), Gary(Sheri), Rubin (Candace), and daughter Becky (Jamie)Nelson. He is especially remembered by his grandchildren Zachary, Kristina, Ben, Megan, and Kayne, and his great-granddaughters Jade and Kamryn.



He is predeceased by his wife Joan(nee Smirl), sister Darlene, brother Floyd and his sons Michael & Blake.



Ralph was born in Saskatchewan in 1933. He came to Fort St. John as a child in 1942. Ralph met Joan and they were married in 1954. Ralph was a caring father and husband who always welcomed everyone into his home.



Services will be held at a later date.

