In Loving Memory of Randall Lee Moore
1967-2019
Beloved son, father, brother, uncle passed away February 12, 2019 at his home.
He will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts.
His family would like to thank everyone for their support, and also for the flowers and donations to the Trust Fund for Randy's son Rylee. Janet, Rylee, Annette, Lorie, Scotty, and families
Published in Alaska Highway News on Mar. 21, 2019