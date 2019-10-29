Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall William "Randy" Edinger. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

Randall William Edinger, resident of Grande Prairie, Alberta and former resident of Dawson Creek, British Columbia passed away on August 28, 2019 at the age of 56 in Edmonton, Alberta. He was born August 29, 1962 in Dawson Creek, British Columbia to Richard and Teresa Edinger. He grew up in Dawson Creek with his older sister Valerie. He met Shannon Field and began their family in 1984 with the births of Alysha, Tamara, and Rylan. As a family, they moved to Tumbler Ridge. He enjoyed the sledding community in the winter, quading and hunting in the summer. After a few years he moved his family back to Dawson Creek to start "Rain Tight Eavestroughing."

Randy eventually got into driving truck and found he preferred that, bringing along the kids for a journey when he could. He was always a great dad despite being of the road extensively, and made the most of his time with his children at home. Randy and Shannon moved to Grande Prairie, wanting to be closer to their first grandchild. Randy loved being a Grandpa, buying a swing-set for his house, taking them to the circus, and making cool shapes in the pancakes. Randy was also known to offer words of wisdom to whoever needed to hear them.

Randy was predeceased by his wife Shannon, daughter Tamara, sister Val Myatt, and father-in-law Gord Field. He is survived by his children Alysha (Darcy) Keithley and Rylan Edinger; grandchildren Carson, Blake, and Callum Keithley, parents Teresa Edinger and Richard (Ruth) Edinger, sisters-in-law Tracy Field (Tom Harper) and Heather Field (Rob Rand), mother-in-law Carol Field, brother-in-law Brad Field (Wanda Freeman), and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held September 7, 2019 at the Bergeron Funeral Chapel, following by interment in the City of Grande Prairie Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Intensive Care Unit, Royal Alexandra Hospital, 4228 ATC, 10240 Kingsway Avenue NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T5H 3V9.

