Raymond Lawrence Turner, a long time resident of Seven Mile Corner, passed away in hospital on June 5, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was born in the old Dawson Creek hospital December 28, 1934, the second son of Bill and Ivah Turner. He grew up in the Kilkerran district. The family moved into town when he was a teenager after the death of his father. He began working loading lumber after school as the first of many jobs. He was a truck driver, oilman, salesman, business owner, and finally a rancher. He tried to help others as well as himself so became involved with the Wool Growers, Sunset Community Pasture, and the Cattlemen's Association, as well as the Feeder Association.

In recent years with declining health, Ray scaled back his activities to ranching and enjoying his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While he passed too soon for those who loved him, he passed peacefully and we are reminded each day of the things that he loved: family, cows, and the Peace River area.

A Celebration of Life was held June 8, 2019 and the family thanks all those who attended as well as Bergeron's Funeral Home, Dr. Hargreaves, and the nurses and staff at the Dawson Creek Regional Hospital who helped to make his last hours comfortable.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ray may be made by donation to the Dawson Creek & District Hospital Foundation, 11100 - 13 Street, Dawson Creek, British Columbia V1G 3W8.

