Rene Joseph Gauthier was born August 3, 1941 in Port Alice, British Columbia to Paulidor and Roseanna. He was the 7th of 8 children. Rene was very involved with the Beaver Plains Appaloosa Horse Club for many years, showing the horses that he and Lynne raised. Rene had a few different jobs, but the one he enjoyed the most was when he was driving school bus. There will be many grown children who know him as Grandpa Frog. Rene was raised mainly in Maillardville, BC, he went to school at Our Lady of Lourdes. Rene and Lynne married in February 15, 1975 and moved to Dawson Creek a few years later. Rene is predeceased by his wife Lynne, mother and father, his brother Paul, his sister Laura and grandson Clayton.

He is survived by his daughter Laurie, stepchildren Brian, Kim (Mike) and Barry. Grandchildren Jolene (Gus), Meagan (Lee), Bailee (Tristen), Cory (Laura), Stephen (Taeya), Tia, Liam, Clayton and Isabelle (Zach). Great grandchildren Bryer, Lincoln, Zac, Paitience, Kai, Gage, William, Elliot, and Corbin. Rene will be remembered fondly by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Some of Rene's favorite things were baseball, the Montreal Canadians, his horses, grandkids and flirting with women of all ages. He loved making people laugh.

As per Rene's wishes, there will be no formal funeral. For those who wish to can make a donation in Rene's memory to the Dawson Creek and District Hospital Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store