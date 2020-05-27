Robert "Bob" Morgan, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend of Bay Tree, Alberta passed away on February 24th, 2020 comfortably at the Dawson Creek Hospital. He was surrounded by his wife Bay, daughters Pauline and Marlene, and granddaughter Talaya.
Bob was born on May 16, 1947 to Chester and Gertrude Morgan. He was the youngest of 6 children. Bob was raised on the family farm in Marshall, Saskatchewan. He fi nally settled in Bay Tree, Alberta where he and his loving wife Bay bought an acreage. They started a business Baytree Marine, which ran for many years.
Bob was predeceased by his parents and his siblings John, Della, and Art. He leaves behind his loving wife Bay, his daughters Pauline Miller and Marlene Morgan; grandchildren Damian, Noel, Ashley-Marie, Tamara, Talaya, Tyanna; and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Harold Morgan and sister Vi Smith.
Bob may be gone from this earth but never from our hearts. You will be missed and loved always. Rest in Peace!
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in may be made by to donation to Diabetes Canada, 1300-522 University Avenue, Toronto, ON M5G 2R5.
For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.
Published in Alaska Highway News on May 27, 2020.