Robert "Bob" Morgan
May 16, 1947 – February 24, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Morgan, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend of Bay Tree, Alberta passed away on February 24th, 2020 comfortably at the Dawson Creek Hospital. He was surrounded by his wife Bay, daughters Pauline and Marlene, and granddaughter Talaya.
Bob was born on May 16, 1947 to Chester and Gertrude Morgan. He was the youngest of 6 children. Bob was raised on the family farm in Marshall, Saskatchewan. He fi nally settled in Bay Tree, Alberta where he and his loving wife Bay bought an acreage. They started a business Baytree Marine, which ran for many years.
Bob was predeceased by his parents and his siblings John, Della, and Art. He leaves behind his loving wife Bay, his daughters Pauline Miller and Marlene Morgan; grandchildren Damian, Noel, Ashley-Marie, Tamara, Talaya, Tyanna; and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Harold Morgan and sister Vi Smith.
Bob may be gone from this earth but never from our hearts. You will be missed and loved always. Rest in Peace!
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in may be made by to donation to Diabetes Canada, 1300-522 University Avenue, Toronto, ON M5G 2R5.
For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alaska Highway News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium
10200 - 17th Street
DAWSON CREEK, BC V1G 4C2
250-782-2577
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved