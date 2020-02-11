Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Dale Dowd. View Sign Obituary

Dale Ronald Dowd of Calgary, passed away Dec 11th at home with family by his side. Dale was born in Dawson Creek, B.C, Feb 20th, 1936. Dale is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elaine. Sons Warren (Monica), Darrell (Gesine). Grandchildren Liam, Maggie, Zoe, Justin, Penelope, Scarlette and Natalia. Sisters Bonnie and Donna. Brothers Gale, Norm and Lance. Many Nieces and Nephews and friends.

Dale grew up in the country and often spoke fondly of the simpler life, his adventures with his brothers and the long journeys made with his family of 11. Dale worked in the oil and gas industry and retired before moving from Grande Prairie to Calgary to be closer to his family.

Dale spent his time golfing and exploring with his wife Elaine. Dale was an accomplished artist who had many public showings. His artwork is enjoyed today displayed in public and on the walls of friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dale's name to Alberta Cancer Foundation donations c/o Tom Baker Cancer Centre.



