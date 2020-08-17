It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald Mark Odynak on June 24, 2020 in Vancouver, B.C. (formerly from Dawson Creek) at the age of 56. Ron came into this world on May 12, 1964 in Dawson Creek, BC. He was the third child of Georgina & William Odynak, & younger brother to Sharon & Gary.

He will always be remembered for his unique personality, gentle soul, his twinkling eyes and his big grin which he always seemed to portray!

He loved animals and throughout his life if a gift was to be given it was usually of an animal nature. In his earlier years he could be found playing baseball or pretending that he was a famous and well sought out "Spy". He also enjoyed going to One Island Lake with his Dad to go fishing where he even caught an occasional fish or two! He also attended Boy Scouts and sang in the United Church choir. When he was 10 he started to play the guitar and took lessons and then discovered that it was his No.1 "Passion" and would play his guitar for hours on end! "Smoke on the Water" being one of his favourites! He enjoyed such bands as Deep Purple, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, and ACDC. He also greatly enjoyed playing card games such as Hearts with the family and beating his Mom at crib which was a common occurrence!

Ron attended Crescent Park, Frank Ross, Central and South Peace Senior High School which he graduated from in 1981.

He then went on to UBC to study engineering but after 2 years decided to take an Air Traffic Control course in Cornwall, Ontario. Following that, he then worked at both the High Level, AB Airport and also the FSJ airport. He found this to be a very stressful profession and so moved on. He then worked at a few jobs such as the Bus Depot and W.O. Delivery.

He joined the Salvation Army in FSJ and then went to work for them in Vancouver for many years. He was currently the Shelter Operations Manager at Harbour Lights until his death.

He sang and played his guitar regularly at the Harbour Lights Community Church where he was an active member and was about to receive the "Adherent Certificate" to the 614 Corps in a public ceremony.

Ron was predeceased by his father William Odynak in 1993 and his brother-in-law Randy Holden in 2005.

Ron is survived and will lovingly be remembered by his Mother Georgina Odynak, sister Sharon Holden (Darrell), brother Gary (Terry) Odynak , nieces and nephews Kara Holden (Dwayne), Ryan Holden, Kayla (James) Yearwood, Shanay Holden, Laura (Dean) Wade, Julie (Larry) Briere and Stephen Odynak as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and great nieces and nephews and his many friends & coworkers at The Salvation Army and Vancouver Harbour Lights.

A memorial service was held in Vancouver on July 14, 2020 officiated by Lt. Jenny Marin at the Harbour Light Vancouver Chapel and a graveside service at the Brookside Cemetery in Dawson Creek on July 23, 2020, officiated by Pauline Haycock.

For friends so wishing, donations may be made in memory of Ron to the 614 Vancouver Salvation Army, PO Box 88088, Vancouver, B.C V6A 4A4

