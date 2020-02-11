Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalind Elfrieda "Rosie" Schmidt. View Sign Service Information Reynar's Funeral Home & Crematorium 1300-102 Avenue Dawson Creek , BC V1G 2C6 (250)-782-2424 Obituary

Rosalind Schmidt, a lifelong resident of Dawson Creek, BC, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Arras, BC, at the age of 67 years.

Rosalind Elfrieda Schmidt was born on October 18, 1952 in Dawson Creek. She was the first born child of parents; Philipp and Gertrud Schmidt. Rosalind was joined by her siblings; Fred, Rita, Richard and Erich.

Rosie went through her school years in the local area and after graduating from high school, she went to Vancouver to further her education. After spending 13 years there, she decided to relocate back to Dawson Creek. Here, she worked for a telephone answering service and as a bookkeeper for diff erent stores before going to work for the Regional District. She also continued to help out with duties that needed to be done on the family farm. Her last job was working at Bills News until her retirement.

Rosie was very passionate about the right for life. This was evident through her involvement with the Peace for Life Society and the Life Chain that is held at the beginning of every October. She recently attended every day of the forty days of prayer for the Walk for Life.

Rosie had a helpful personality and was always giving a helping hand to her friends and relatives. She could be very determined to do things her own way. Rosie was very religious and attended church pretty much every Sunday, and frequently enjoyed listening to Gospel music. Most mornings she would have her bible open to read passages. She filled all the positions with the LWML for many years and helped the seniors.

Gardening was always something that Rosie had a strong passion for and planting her garden each year brought her a lot of joy. Rosie did a lot of work with D.C. Community Gardens and Trailside Gardens for Seniors. Other hobbies that Rosie enjoyed were knitting, crocheting and sewing. Rosie was a wealth of knowledge when it came to researching and discussing her family history. She also spent a lot of time working on Sudoku puzzles to keep her mind sharp. She loved to travel and took many trips over the years.

Rosie was predeceased by her parents; Philipp and Gertrud Schmidt. She is survived by her siblings; Fred (Pat), Rita (Bert), Richard (Sunday), and Erich (Ruth), nephews and nieces; Chris, Rebecca (Olgierd), Sarah, Ben, Kaleb, Darra-May (Chris), Danielle (Mark), and Jared (Kiara) and great nephews and nieces; Oliver, Gabriel, Matteo, Shelby, Nicholas, Th omas, and Sophie.

A funeral service was held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dawson Creek, BC. Pastor Chris McLean offi ciated. Rosie was laid to rest next to her mother, in Mountainview Cemetery, Groundbirch, BC.

For Friends so wishing, donations may be made in memory of Rosie to the Peace for Life Society, PO Box 2463, Dawson Creek, BC, V1G 4T9 or to the Lutheran Women's Missionary League – Canada, 3074 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3K 0Y2.

