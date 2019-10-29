Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross Lindgren. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

Ross was born in Dawson Creek on June 7, 1952, the youngest child of Carl and Mabel Lindgren.

He grew up on the family farm in Bessborough and lived his entire life there.

Ross worked at several jobs and was proud to call himself a farmer. He worked for many years as an automotive partsman. In recent years he enjoyed being an independent gravel truck operator. He often talked of his time working one season as a camp cook and how he learned to cook a steak.

Ross was never bored. He took great pleasure in his greenhouse always trying different hotter peppers and bigger tomatoes. He liked to try new recipes when he was cooking and he made certain his spaghetti sauce and chili were super hot.

He loved to explore the vast world of online shopping and auction sales. He was proud of his "redneck truck". Taking pictures with his phone and texting them to his friends and family was an almost daily occurrence. He enjoyed reading Louis Lamour, sitting by a campfire, and visiting with his family and close friends.

He loved his dogs over the years and had a special bond with Fred, his bull mastiff blood hound. A big dog with a big heart.

He was a quiet man who cared deeply for his family and friends, making daily phone calls and sending texts to make sure everyone knew what the weather forecast was.

Ross was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Mabel, his older brother Charlie, his brother-in-law Dave Brummond, and his nephew Ken Brummund.

He is survived by his sister Marie Brummond and her children, Sandra McLeod (Ian), Darrell Brummund (Lorras), Trevor Brummund (Lisa); his sister-in-law Jeannie Lindgren and her children Elizabeth and Matthew (Barb) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ross will be fondly remembered by his family and many lifelong friends. He will be missed.

A social gathering was held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00pm at the Bessborough Hall.

Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Bessborough Community Club c/o Brenda Lazinchuk, RR1, Dawson Creek, British Columbia V1G 4E7 (No receipts will be issued).

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

