After a struggle with Parkinson's and P.S.P. (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy), Ross died in Cottage 1, at Heron Grove. He was predeceased by his father, Mel Garbutt, in 2014. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy and two sisters, Donna Garbutt of Blaine, WA. and Nancy Zermeno (Anthony) of Bellingham, WA. He leaves his former wife April, two step-children, Erin and Christopher Ferris and four grandchildren in Fort St. John B.C. and dozens of cousins. Ross was born in Vernon and was schooled at Bearisto, several schools in North Vancouver, and graduated from V.S.H. in 1974, followed by time at U. Vic. He enjoyed water sports, gymnastics, and took part in triathlons for over ten years. Ross was an avid fisherman, enjoyed music and played great trumpet. The family appreciates the care and compassion from Dr. Screen, the doctors and staff at Vernon Jubilee and the fantastic staff at Heron Grove. Thanks also to Penny, Bev, Dawn and David for their kindness and care for Ross and family. In lieu of a service, a gathering of family and friends will be held this summer. Notification to follow.

"Good night, good night! Parting is such sweet sorrow, That I shall say good night till it be morrow." Romeo and Juliet – Shakespeare

