Ruth Anita Haney, resident of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, passed away on January 8, 2020 at 88 years of age. She was born March 2, 1931 in Port Arthur, Ontario.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Verne Haney, children Randy, Gary, and Darryl (Nicole) Haney, grandchildren Lance (Casey), Tyler, Shea, Eden, Irene, Eugenie, Dillon, Jordan, Preston, Jared, Kelsey, and Meagan, and great-grandchildren Asher and Hendrix. Ruth is predeceased by her daughter Darlene (Lorne) Langerud.
A funeral service was held on January 16, 2020 at the Grandview Chapel, Dawson Creek, with interment at Brookside Cemetery. Pastor Rob Nock officiated.
Expressions of sympathy in Ruth's memory may be made by donation to the Grandview Chapel, 900 94 Avenue, Dawson Creek, British Columbia V1G 1G2.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Jan. 30, 2020