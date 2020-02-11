Shirley Ann (George) Jobson (May 15, 1957 – January 11, 2020 - )
Obituary

Shirley Ann Jobson, 62 of Tower Lake, BC was born on May 15, 1957 in Grande Prairie, AB to Mary and William George. Shirley grew up on a farm Southwest of Dimsdale with her eight siblings. Shirley met her husband Melvin in the year 1976. Together they moved to the B.C. Peace and raised their 5 kids on an acreage between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John near the Kiskatinaw river.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 42 years, Melvin Jobson; her five children: Barry (Madalena Martins), Dennis (Michelle), Donald (Breezi), Lori and Jody (Shawn Spenst); seven of her eight siblings; eleven grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
A celebration of life was held for Shirley on January 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Tower Lake Hall.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Jan. 23, 2020
