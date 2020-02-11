Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann (George) Jobson. View Sign Obituary

Shirley Ann Jobson, 62 of Tower Lake, BC was born on May 15, 1957 in Grande Prairie, AB to Mary and William George. Shirley grew up on a farm Southwest of Dimsdale with her eight siblings. Shirley met her husband Melvin in the year 1976. Together they moved to the B.C. Peace and raised their 5 kids on an acreage between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John near the Kiskatinaw river.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 42 years, Melvin Jobson; her five children: Barry (Madalena Martins), Dennis (Michelle), Donald (Breezi), Lori and Jody (Shawn Spenst); seven of her eight siblings; eleven grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.

A celebration of life was held for Shirley on January 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Tower Lake Hall.

Published in Alaska Highway News on Jan. 23, 2020

