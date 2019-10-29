Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Mitchell) Miller. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

Shirley Miller (nee Mitchell) was born on February 19, 1929, and died on September 3, 2019. Her parents were Walter and Myrtle Mitchell of Blueberry Mountain, Alberta. She had 3 older siblings Myland, Marjorie and Kenneth.

Shirley was a farm girl and always loved the country. Her family were successful farmers with a barn that had running water and

electricity in the 1930's. Shirley loved to ride her horses and play baseball.

Shirley married Gordon Miller in 1953 and moved to Lakeview to start farming with her husband. They had two children Margaret and Donald. Life was always busy and they remained in the country for 7 years.

The family moved into town so the children would be closer to school. The family continued to farm for many years. She was often seen driving the grain truck during harvest season.

Shirley choose to be an at home mother. She kept busy with many volunteer jobs. She was part of the Lakeview women's institute for many years. These ladies did a lot of good things for their community. One such event was the completion of 8th street road with a fully gravelled finish. These ladies approached the government stressing the importance of this road. The government listened and completed the job. Other people had endlessly tried to make this happen with no success.

When the family moved into town, Gordon built their house and the family remained in the same house all their lives. Life in town meant the children could join activities. Donald played hockey and was part of the 4H club. Margaret was in 4H and special needs clubs.

Gordon and Shirley were always there supporting their interests. The hockey rink was right across the street from their house and many happy memories were made there.

In later years Shirley volunteered at the Hospital Auxiliary and the Salvation Army. She was also a strong advocate for special needs children.

Shirley and Gordon enjoyed travelling and did several trips overseas to visit family. Another outing they enjoyed was going to the Co-op coffee shop on a regular basis.

Gordon passed away in 2008, and after his death Shirley and Margaret spent all there time doing things together. They often came out to Prince George to visit Don, Cathy, and her family.

Shirley spent the last 5 years living at Rotary Manor. She loved the activities and participated in all of them. She had her favourite chair where she could see everyone coming and going.

Shirley had a full life and was happy with the simple things in life.

A funeral service was held September 7, 2019 at the Bergeron's Chapel, officiated by Pastor Rob Nock. Interment followed at Brookside Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to Rotary Manor Care Facility, 1121 90 Avenue Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A.





