Stella was born March 3, 1917 at Grey Nun's Hospital in Regina, Saskatchewan to parents Robert Blackadder Thomson and Josephine Sparvier Thomson.

Stella's mom died of tuberculosis about 1925 leaving Stella (8), Amelia (Amy 6) and Josephine (Jo 3) and their dad. After trying a number of housekeepers, Stella's dad decided that a catholic girl's school would be the best place for his daughters. This decision was believed to have been influenced by his sister in law (Julienne Sparvier) who was a Sister at the Saint Boniface Catholic Church in Winnipeg, Manitoba. When Stella was 16 she decided that the girls would return home to reunite with their father and where she took on the responsibility of looking after the family.

A number of years later Stella met Arthur Wolff and they married in 1941. They made their home in several communities from Hamilton, Ontario to Regina and Carrot River, Saskatchewan. With each move, the family grew with the births of Joanne, Douglas and James.

The family moved to Fort St John in 1957, where Art (also known as Foxy) found employment at Westcoast Transmission. They bought property from the Gladysz family near Mile 54 on the Alaska Highway where Foxy built a duplex; one side for their family home and the other side for Foxy's Gun Shop. Most old-timers will remember the location with the infamous landmark – a 10 foot bear that stood guard out front.

Winters in Arizona enhanced Stella's love of golf and she was a regular at Lake Point Golf & Country Club for over 30 years. She was a huge fan of Tiger Woods - so much so, it can be said that she watched every televised game he played (even the repeats) and read any book or magazine that featured her favorite golfer.

Stella and her daughter Joanne moved to Kelowna in 2013 to enjoy warmer winters and extended summers.

Active all her life, from badminton in her teens to golf, bowling and community dances in her later years, she resented when she was forced to use a cane - and then (gasp) a walker. "Getting old is not for sissies" she often preached.

Stella was predeceased by her sisters Amy and Jo, her sister in law Patricia Poole, Arthur (Foxy) Wolff and her son James. She leaves behind her daughter Joanne Holmes, son Douglas Wolff (Jacqueline), daughter in law Margaret Wolff, grandchildren Theresa Mucci-Rodgers (Ron), Mirella Butler (Gordon), Tara Hotson (Doug), Vining Wolff, Kyle Wolff, Katrina Wolff, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Stella loved early mornings, a good book and solving puzzles. She loved sharing a good giggle but was extremely stingy when it came to sharing her short bread cookies! Stella lived to be 102 and a half. Over a hundred years of living and she did so right up until the end. Stella went home in the wee early hours of September 27th with her daughter by her side.

Rest in peace Stella…

