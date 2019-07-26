Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan (Kriff) Kay. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Susan Kay (née Kriff), a very special life taken too soon after a short battle with cancer.

Susan was born in Nipigon, Ontario on February 1, 1957 to Ralph and Elma Kriff. She spent the majority of her life living and working in Dawson Creek, BC. Her hard fought battle came to an end on July 7, 2019, at 62 years of age, in the Dawson Creek hospital surrounded by family.

Susan worked hard to not only enrich her life but also those of whom she was close to. She was extremely kind and generous and would do anything for her loved ones. Family was very important to her and she treasured her family time more than anything.

Susan is predeceased by her parents Ralph and Elma Kriff, her nephew Justin Aubut, and her best (dog) friend, Sid.

She is survived by her children Jason (Sheena) and Shannon (Steven), her beloved grandchildren Brandon, Liam, Riley, Hailey, Cypress and Aiden, her sisters Janice (Alan), Diane (Dwayne) and Linda, and her nieces and nephews James, Jordan, Rebekah, Sarah, Rachel and Nathanael.

A celebration of life will be held in Nipigon, Ontario at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in the form desired by friends and family.

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

