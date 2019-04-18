Sylvain "Rocky" Bourgeois (1959 - 2019)
Sylvain "Rocky" Bourgeois, a long time resident of Chetwynd, BC, passed away with his family by his side, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Chetwynd, at the age of 59 years.
Rocky was predeceased by his loving wife; Denise and parents; Phillipe and Georgette.
Rocky is survived by his son; Chris and grandson; Nicholas.
With respect to Rocky's wishes, no formal funeral service will be held.
Very Respectfully Reynars Funeral Home & Crematorium
Published in Alaska Highway News on Apr. 18, 2019
