Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa (Magusin) Keenan. View Sign Service Information Reynar's Funeral Home & Crematorium 1300-102 Avenue Dawson Creek , BC V1G 2C6 (250)-782-2424 Obituary

On Monday, May 6, 2019, Teresa Keenan passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Teresa is lovingly remembered and missed by her children: Bernadette, Eugene, Billy Louise, Greg (Misaki), and Sheila (Kevin McKay); her grandchildren: Etella, Finnegan McKay, and Mion; her siblings: Joe (Julie) Magusin, Betty Finkle, Peter (Margaret) Magusin, and Anne Magusin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Teresa was predeceased by her loving husband, Arthur; sister, Etela and brother-in-law, Bill Strasky; brother, Th omas; brother-in-law, Charles Finkle; and her parents, Tomas and Etela Magusin.

Born in Sweetwater, B.C. (now Farmington), Teresa grew up on a homestead. In her younger years, she was handy with a .22 and shot a lynx that was threatening the family's chickens, but said she could never bring herself to shoot deer because they were too pretty.

She married Art in 1957, moving in 1964 to Kamloops, B.C., where she spent most of the rest of her life. She was involved in church, the Catholic Women's League (60-year-plus member), the Czechoslovakian society, and many other volunteer endeavors. She loved to polka and waltz with Art at Old Time Fiddlers dances. She worked as a home care aide for many years and was devoted to her clients.

She was renowned for her ability to make apple struedel, rolling out her homemade phyllo pastry so thin that when she picked it up, you could see through it. She was also a talented yodeller, a skill she taught herself.

She had a green thumb and a natural talent for fl ower arranging. Her garden was always full, both with blooms-tulips and hydrangeas were favourites-and fruit. For many years, there were always plentiful strawberries, raspberries, and tree fruits to pick fresh in the summer.

She enjoyed playing Scrabble, cribbage, doing crossword puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune. Teresa was not much of a traveller, but greatly enjoyed a cruise to Alaska with her sister, Betty, in 2009, and spoke oft en of how much she had loved all the delicious food on board.

Teresa had long had a desire to return home to the Dawson Creek area and was happy to move back in 2018 to spend the fi nal part of her life at Rotary Manor.

Prayers were held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 908-104 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Notre Dame, on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with interment following at Mountain View Cemetery in Sunrise Valley.

Very Respectfully Reynars Funeral Home & Crematorium

On Monday, May 6, 2019, Teresa Keenan passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Teresa is lovingly remembered and missed by her children: Bernadette, Eugene, Billy Louise, Greg (Misaki), and Sheila (Kevin McKay); her grandchildren: Etella, Finnegan McKay, and Mion; her siblings: Joe (Julie) Magusin, Betty Finkle, Peter (Margaret) Magusin, and Anne Magusin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Teresa was predeceased by her loving husband, Arthur; sister, Etela and brother-in-law, Bill Strasky; brother, Th omas; brother-in-law, Charles Finkle; and her parents, Tomas and Etela Magusin.Born in Sweetwater, B.C. (now Farmington), Teresa grew up on a homestead. In her younger years, she was handy with a .22 and shot a lynx that was threatening the family's chickens, but said she could never bring herself to shoot deer because they were too pretty.She married Art in 1957, moving in 1964 to Kamloops, B.C., where she spent most of the rest of her life. She was involved in church, the Catholic Women's League (60-year-plus member), the Czechoslovakian society, and many other volunteer endeavors. She loved to polka and waltz with Art at Old Time Fiddlers dances. She worked as a home care aide for many years and was devoted to her clients.She was renowned for her ability to make apple struedel, rolling out her homemade phyllo pastry so thin that when she picked it up, you could see through it. She was also a talented yodeller, a skill she taught herself.She had a green thumb and a natural talent for fl ower arranging. Her garden was always full, both with blooms-tulips and hydrangeas were favourites-and fruit. For many years, there were always plentiful strawberries, raspberries, and tree fruits to pick fresh in the summer.She enjoyed playing Scrabble, cribbage, doing crossword puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune. Teresa was not much of a traveller, but greatly enjoyed a cruise to Alaska with her sister, Betty, in 2009, and spoke oft en of how much she had loved all the delicious food on board.Teresa had long had a desire to return home to the Dawson Creek area and was happy to move back in 2018 to spend the fi nal part of her life at Rotary Manor.Prayers were held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 908-104 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Notre Dame, on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with interment following at Mountain View Cemetery in Sunrise Valley.Very Respectfully Reynars Funeral Home & Crematorium Published in Alaska Highway News on May 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close