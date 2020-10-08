It is with great sadness to announce that Tyler Bryce Hards lost his hard fought, 5-year battle with cancer. He passed away with peace in his heart at the Prairie Lake Hospice on September 13, 2020 with his Mom at his side.
Tyler will live forever in the hearts of his loving mom Laverna Emes, his precious daughter Abigail, and his beloved wife Chelsea. He is also survived by his grandfather Courtice Emes, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his grandmother Fran Emes.
His young daughter Abigail was his shining light, and nothing gave him as much happiness as spending time with her. Tyler, Chelsea, and Abigail created many happy memories camping out at Spring Lake, Alberta often in the company of friends and family.
He started his career path after attending Grande Prairie Regional College, he spent 14 years with Eecol Electric, initially working in the warehouse and over the years was promoted up to working at the front order desk. Eventually he was promoted to inside order desk and was given his own office. Tyler was loved by all his Eecol Electric family and will be sadly missed by the many staff and customers who knew him.
The surviving family would like to extend our gratitude and a huge thank you to the staff at Prairie Lake Hospice, Grande Prairie who ensured Tyler's final weeks of life were comfortable and pain free. The care he received was exceptional.
Memorial donations in memory of Tyler may be made to the Grande Prairie Hospice Palliative Care Society - 10134-97 Ave Grande Prairie, AB T8V 7X6 (gpcare.ca).
Care entrusted to Bear Creek Funeral Home 780-830-7742 www.bearcreekfuneral.com.