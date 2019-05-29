Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Udo Ruediger Keding. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Nanaimo 1 NEWCASTLE AVE Nanaimo , BC V9S 4H6 (250)-753-2032 Obituary

Udo Ruediger Keding passed away peacefully at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital on May 18, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Udo was born in Schwerin, Germany in 1952, immigrating to Canada in 1957 with his parents and brother. Udo recently retired after a long career as a professor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University. He will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor and his passion for books. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

Udo was predeceased by his beloved wife Colleen Anne Keding in 1992. He is survived by his wife, Marion Anne Keding, daughter Heather (Kristopher) Connelly, adopted daughter Tatianna Sean, granddaughter Colleen Connelly, brother Axel (Livia) Keding and sister Christine (Denis) Richardson.

A funeral service was held at the Sands Funeral Home, 1 Newcastle Ave in Nanaimo, BC on Saturday May 25th.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Udo's love of books, his family requests that donations be made to the

Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.

