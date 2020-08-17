It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Auntie Ursula on June 24, 2020 at the age of 90. Ursula Koecher (Tursic) was born on October 17, 1929 in Heerlen, Holland to Anton and Ephimia Tursic (Lobuchina). Ursula was the youngest daughter and had three sisters Julia Williams, Rosa Malyk, and Cecilia Wackerle.Ursula is survived by nieces and nephews Sybel Pilz, Carl Koecher, Roland (Debbie) Koecher, Herb (Debra) Koecher, Crystal Lardner, Pamela Ay, Tony (Joanne) Koecher, Gretel (Max) Pohl, Annabell (Larry) Sterling, Rose Frank, Lilly (Brian) Mertler, Marian (Dan) Lebid, Frank (Lori) Koecher, Diane (Kevin) Arbeau, Andrew Williams, and Sherry (Gil) Thompson.Ursula has many great-nieces and nephews: Annette, David , Dawny , Johnathan, Adam, and Carlyn Koecher; Jeremy and Andrew Koecher; Brandon and Courtney Koecher; Tygh, Katrina, Theo and Kruz Lardner; Kelsey Lardner; Luke, Desmond, and Gage Koecher; Colby, Jennifer, Jocelyn, and Lin-den Koecher; Kristin and Dominic Koecher; Bailey Ay; Allyssa Branton; Justin and Coda Koecher; Jayde, Sara and Jaylyn Koecher; Violanda Olszweski; Katherine, Mark, Keenan, and Ethan Halverson; Aaron, Tricia, Anton, Hayden, and Elliott Schindler; Serena and Chris Smith; Angela Sterling (Richard van Erp); Jennifer, Audrey and Emma Murphy; Monica, Nigel, Wyatt, and Kelsie Jones; Amanda, Trevor, Kailey, and Carter McFerran; Bryce, Vanessa, Kurt, Keenin, Kiefer, and Sadie Mertler; Brianne, Ryan, and Lloyal Tutt; Curtis, Aleisha, and Edwin Lebid; Terri, Kurt, Riley, and Morgan Rodgers; Anthony, Erica, and Piper Arbeau; Nicki and Harmony Arbeau; Taiya, Caphri, and Grayson Arbeau; Trent Koecher; Gilbert Thompson; Samantha, Derek, Corey, Sa"Rae and DeSean Suragh, and Toni Olszweski.Ursula is reunited with her loved ones: her husband of 43 years Joseph Koecher on March 15, 1995; son Thomas Earl Koecher on May 3, 1987; and her parents Anton and Ephimia Tursic; three sisters Julia (Juliska) Williams, Rosa Malyk, and Cecilia Wackerle; two brothers-in-law Herbert (Joyce) Koecher, Kurt (Mary) Koecher; Ernie Pilz; Lawrence Frank; and nephew Eddie Koecher on June 12, 2020.Ursula lived in Germany during the war and said it was a very chaotic time! The stores were empty and black markets were flourishing. Meat was a scarcity and food was rationed. They were able to have 500 grams per month. The war years were bleak and scary, especially for foreigners, and her mother was a Russian which made life difficult.Ursula married Joseph Koecher on May 17, 1952 in Dawson Creek, BC and they had one son Thomas Earl born on December 30, 1963. Thomas died on May 3, 1987 in a tragic mountaineering accident in the Transvaal Region in South Africa.Ursula wanted to live on a farm with a big barn and cows, pigs, chickens, and other creatures in it. Such were the farms in the old country. When Ursula came to this part of Canada, shock penetrated her body! There was nothing here. A vast empty landscape, a wooden shed and a lonely milk cow, her calf, and a couple of old horses roaming around somewhere. Still in shock, she set out to have her own animals. Ursula started with 200 baby chicks, and just loved those fluffy things. They became good laying hens and a lot of work too. Ursula was amused by her pigs and started raising calves. She soon learned how to diagnose, give vaccinations, and nurse the calves back to good health. Ursula also enjoyed gardening and planted nasturtiums every year.Ursula was devastated with the sudden passing of her only son Thomas in 1987 at the age of 23. Ursula took up pottery and painting to occupy her time and has painted many beautiful pieces. Ursula was also a great seamstress. She enjoyed making her own clothing and Halloween costumes for Tom, and her nieces and nephews. Ursula also enjoyed traveling, visiting Tom inVancouver and to Europe to visit and care for her sister Cecilia.Ursula will be remembered for her immense amount of flair and style. She truly lived life to the fullest, always saw the bright side and kept going no matter how life happened. Ursula always had a great sense of humour and shared many fun stories about the good times and the hardships on the farm.Ursula had so many friends and was a friend to so many. Memories will live on in our hearts forever.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For friends so wishing, donations in Ursula's memory may be made to the South Peace SPCA, 11418 3 Street, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 4L5.Very Respectfully Reynars Funeral Home & Crematorium