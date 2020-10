Vi passed away peacefully with her family by her side. At her request there will be no service.She asked that anyone wanting to say their goodbyes could join us in a short informal gathering at the Hill of Rest cemetery in North Pine on October 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm as we lay her to rest with her husband Norm.There will be no social gathering after in respect to her wishes.Her obituary can be seen on Hamres Funeral Home's website: