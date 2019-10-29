Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki (Sawchuk) York. View Sign Service Information Reynar's Funeral Home & Crematorium 1300-102 Avenue Dawson Creek , BC V1G 2C6 (250)-782-2424 Obituary

Vicki York, a resident of Dawson Creek, BC, formerly a long-time resident of Bonanza, AB, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, August 12, 2019 in Dawson Creek at the age of 92 years.

Vicki was born in Derzano, Ukraine to Anna & Harry Sawchuk, the third of seven children. The family immigrated to Canada when Vicki was 4, where they settled on a homestead at Shoal Creek, near Barrhead, Alberta.

At the age of 11, Vicki moved to Edmonton to attend high school, working for her room and board. When she graduated from normal school as a teacher at 16, Vicki was sent to teach 36 students in one room school, grades 1-9 in Bonanza, AB. She met her husband Leonard, and they raised their family and lived in the community until they retired to Dawson Creek, BC in 2005.

Vicki is survived by her children, Gerald (Sonnia), Dennis (Marilyn), Debby (Sonney), Grandchildren Curtis (Cathy), Darren (Candace), Chantelle (Jason), Brittany (Shamus), Ashley (Jason), Crystal (Ian), Shelly (Dan) Great Grandchildren, Cydnee, Andrew, Tyson (Kirsten), Ashley (Tyler), David, Alexander, Annika, Logan, Gabriel, Bethany, Eric and Kira, Siblings, Roy Sawchuk, Mildred Dusza, Sonja Regamey, Nancy Koch, Lillian Sawchuk and Ben Sawchuk.

A Prayer Service was held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Notre Dame Catholic Church, Dawson Creek, BC. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Notre Dame Catholic

Church. Father Vener Sabacan officiated. Vicki was laid to rest next to her loving husband, Leonard, in the Brookside Cemetery following the service.

For friends so wishing, donations may be made in memory of Vicki to Step Up N Ride Society, PO Box 2459, Dawson Creek, BC V1G4T9, or to Rotary Manor Residents Council Fund, 1121 90 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC V1G5A3.

