SKETCHLEY, Violet Brooks (nee Mableson) passed away peacefully at her Parkwood Court home in Victoria on May 22, 2019, at the age of 99. She is predeceased by her husband, Harold; son, Brian; sisters, Nellie, Annie, and Jessie; and brothers, Sonny and Tom.
Violet is the beloved mother of Keith, Ernie, Ralph, and Dale. She will be missed by them and daughters-in-law, Theresa, Lynn, Susan, Betty, Sydney, and Zlata; her grandchildren, Tara, Laura, Jeffrey, Aaron, Stephanie, Mara, Justin, Julian, Carlos, and Elena, and their spouses; great-grandchildren Hayate, Sae, Kao, Abbigail, Camilla, and James; and many nieces and nephews.
Violet was raised in Jasper and Vancouver. After completing teacher's training at the Vancouver Normal School in 1940, she went north to the Peace River country to teach for 44 years. She moved to Victoria in 1984, where she pursued her passions in arts and crafts.
A memorial service will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC, on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 2 pm. Reverend Lon Towstego of Anglican Diocese of BC will officiate. Refreshments to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Society (https://arthritis.ca) or Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://mssociety.ca).
