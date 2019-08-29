LOVING ...KIND ...THOUGHTFUL... THE EPITOME OF UNCONDITIONAL LOVE
It is with sad hearts we announce the loss of Vivianna Loiselle Sawchuk. Daughter to Paul and Elizabeth Loiselle. Best big sister to nine fun loving brothers and sisters. The matriarch of this family and fondly considered a second mother to many of them Wife & "Baby Doll" of 59 years to my father Ben Sawchuk ... the definition of a hard worker and helper of those in need.
Mother to my sister Gaylene "the Angel" and I, Tanya "her Miracle baby"
And Nana to four grandchildren Benjamin, Connor, Dylan and Madison... She deserved a medal for attending nearly All their sporting and special achievement events.
We are all so immensely grateful for so many things she taught us:
1. Faith, daily gratitude and the serenity prayer. A Rudder to guide us through so many of life's rough waters. In tough times, her advice was "God never gives you more than you can handle"
2. Importance of family. To take the time to attend as many special family events as possible
3. The balance of kindness and self Love. She taught us to always help others but to also take care of ourselves.
4. The passion of family photos albums as they are a pictorial diary of our families life and treasured memories.
5. AND how to make the best darn turkey dinners with her signature fruit cocktail stuffing, broccoli casserole and 7-up salad
Good bye our dear Vivianna. We feel you in our hearts everyday we know you are at PEACE.
You were an angel on earth and now you deserve your angel wings Enjoy your eternal serenity.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Aug. 29, 2019