Wayne passed peacefully with family by his side. Left to mourn his loss and treasure his memory are his daughters Vicki, Shannon (Chuck), Vanessa (Gord); son, Byron (Hazel); grandchildren, Tyrell, Ryan, Natasha (Florent), Sean, Justin, Mackenzie and Madison; great grand children, Cameron, Rose and Marius; sisters Bonnie, Donna (Perry) brothers, Gale (Sharon), Dale (Elaine), Norman and numerous nieces and nephews. Wayne was predeceased by his parents Amelia and Stanley; son Orion; brothers Ross and Basil. Dad would often say, I've lived a life with no regrets. As per his wishes, he was cremated and there will be no service. The family would like to thank the staff at the Grey Nuns Hospital, Unit 53 for their kindness to Dad during his final hours.
To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Daniel Dowd, please visit Tribute Store.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Jan. 9, 2020