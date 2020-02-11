Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Daniel Dowd. View Sign Obituary

Wayne passed peacefully with family by his side. Left to mourn his loss and treasure his memory are his daughters Vicki, Shannon (Chuck), Vanessa (Gord); son, Byron (Hazel); grandchildren, Tyrell, Ryan, Natasha (Florent), Sean, Justin, Mackenzie and Madison; great grand children, Cameron, Rose and Marius; sisters Bonnie, Donna (Perry) brothers, Gale (Sharon), Dale (Elaine), Norman and numerous nieces and nephews. Wayne was predeceased by his parents Amelia and Stanley; son Orion; brothers Ross and Basil. Dad would often say, I've lived a life with no regrets. As per his wishes, he was cremated and there will be no service. The family would like to thank the staff at the Grey Nuns Hospital, Unit 53 for their kindness to Dad during his final hours.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Daniel Dowd, please visit Tribute Store. Wayne passed peacefully with family by his side. Left to mourn his loss and treasure his memory are his daughters Vicki, Shannon (Chuck), Vanessa (Gord); son, Byron (Hazel); grandchildren, Tyrell, Ryan, Natasha (Florent), Sean, Justin, Mackenzie and Madison; great grand children, Cameron, Rose and Marius; sisters Bonnie, Donna (Perry) brothers, Gale (Sharon), Dale (Elaine), Norman and numerous nieces and nephews. Wayne was predeceased by his parents Amelia and Stanley; son Orion; brothers Ross and Basil. Dad would often say, I've lived a life with no regrets. As per his wishes, he was cremated and there will be no service. The family would like to thank the staff at the Grey Nuns Hospital, Unit 53 for their kindness to Dad during his final hours.To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Daniel Dowd, please visit Tribute Store. Published in Alaska Highway News on Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close