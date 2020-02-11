Bill, long-time resident of Tomslake, BC, passed away January 4, 2020, at the age of 83 years, with family by his side.
At Bill's request, no service will be held at this time.
"The loss is unmeasurable, but so is the love left behind."
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Bill to the Tomslake & District Rural Crime Watch, Box 71, Tomslake, BC V0C 2L0.
Arrangements entrusted to
Reynar's Funeral Service..
Published in Alaska Highway News on Jan. 16, 2020