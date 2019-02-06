Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Jean Corriveau. View Sign

Roderick, Brian and Grant Corriveau are deeply saddened to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of their beloved Mother, Wilma Jean

Corriveau. Mom's beloved siblings, Marion, Patricia and Laird join us in

conveying this sad announcement. Mom passed away from an undiagnosed aortic aneurysm.

Mom (Wilma) was born at home in Oliver, B.C., on October 14, 1939. She grew up in a Scottish-Canadian household on an orchard three miles north of Oliver, a homestead that her parents,

Wallace and Katie

Depression. Mom landed her first teaching job in Quesnel where she taught grade 1. After

teaching in Quesnel, Wilma moved to Fort St. John where she continued to teach, and where she met and married Albert Corriveau. She and Albert launched a successful business, ALCO Services, for which Wilma was the bookkeeper for many years. They had 3 sons, Roderick, Brian, and Grant.

During 25 years of marriage Wilma experienced great success in raising her boys, and financial

success came as well. After the boys were well on their way, she completed her third year of University and went back to teaching in Fort St. John. She taught special education this time, for about 10 years, and chose to retire. She then moved back to Oliver in 1998 into a house across the street from her sister, Marion, who was a beloved companion and helping hand for Wilma for the rest of her days. Wilma embraced her retirement with great vigor, becoming an avid and knowledgeable birder. She traveled with Marion and others to many different places and countries for birding such as Long Island in New York, Belize, Costa Rica, and even the Galapagos. In the Okanagan she helped Marion set up and maintain nest boxes for blue birds. She managed the Oliver Red Cross office for about 10 years, helped organize annual get togethers with her high school class, and in recent years volunteered at the local college to tutor English as a second language to individuals, up until the day before she passed.

Wilma is survived by her loving family including her son Roderick and his partner Salvatore, her son Grant, her son Brian and his wife Nicole and their children Emma, Liam, and Lucy, by her sisters Marion and Patricia and husband Paul, by her brother Laird and wife Nelly, by her ex-husband's siblings Helen Leduc, Diane Scott and her husband Tom, and by Raymond Corriveau and his wife Barb, and by many nieces, nephews and their children. We miss her every day. A memorial ceremony will be held in Oliver, B.C., on Saturday February 9th at Medici's from 11 am to 4 pm, followed by interment of the ashes. Donations are gratefully accepted for the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Center for Owls, Box 1166, Oliver B.C., VOH 1T0. Medici's is available to receive flowers starting at 9 am on February 9th.

