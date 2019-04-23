Home

Abel T. Garcia Jr.


1945 - 2019
Abel T. Garcia Jr., 73, passed away April 17, 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital. He was born November 4, 1945 in Alice, Texas to Vivida Torres Guzman and Abel Garcia Sr. He was a mechanic and truck driver for over 30 years.

Abel was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Maria A. Garcia; parents, Vivida Torres Guzman and Abel Garcia; his sisters, Elva Garcia and Vilma De La Garza.

Survivors include his son, Andres Garcia of Alice, Texas; and granddaughter, Adelicia Carrina Garcia of Georgetown, Texas. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Burial of cremains will be at a later date.

Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019
