Abel T. Garcia Jr., 73, passed away April 17, 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital. He was born November 4, 1945 in Alice, Texas to Vivida Torres Guzman and Abel Garcia Sr. He was a mechanic and truck driver for over 30 years.
Abel was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Maria A. Garcia; parents, Vivida Torres Guzman and Abel Garcia; his sisters, Elva Garcia and Vilma De La Garza.
Survivors include his son, Andres Garcia of Alice, Texas; and granddaughter, Adelicia Carrina Garcia of Georgetown, Texas. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Burial of cremains will be at a later date.
Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019