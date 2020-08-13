Abelardo Bautista Jr., 75, passed away August 11, 2020. He was born in Alice, Texas on May 13, 1945 to Abelardo Sr. and Hortencia Bautista. Abelardo served in the National Guard for a total of 7 years. Abelardo later married the love of his life, Carolina Pruneda Bautista and grew a family of 5. He worked many jobs; he was a jack of all trades to roofing, carpentry and cooking. Abelardo was a devoted Alice Coyote fan and Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved taking rides around town with his wife by his side and going to Jalisiense to get a cup of coffee and their daily taquitos. These love birds were inseparable.



Abelardo Bautista Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Abelardo Sr. and Hortencia Bautista; one brother, Isidro Bautista; his wife, Carolina P. Bautista; two daughters, Angelica Bautista and Marisol Bautista.



He is survived by his one daughter, Christina Valdez; two sons, Abel Bautista and Gerry (Nina) Bautista; one grandson, Leon (Deidra) Valdez; three granddaughters, Nelisa Valdez, Alyssa Valdez and Edith Ann Bautista; one great granddaughter, Chloe Lea Valdez and one great grandson, baby Leonides Valdez "Leo". Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held together with his wife and daughter on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10 am to 12:30 pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 12:30 pm that same day. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.



Masks are required upon entering the facilities and during all the services.



Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.

