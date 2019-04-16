|
|
Adan "Danno" Fernandez, passed away April 12, 2019. He was born January 6, 1994 in Alice, Texas to David Fernandez Sr. and Tina Robinson Fernandez. He was a truck driver for 3 years. He enjoyed playing video games on the PS4 and shooting his gun. Adan also enjoyed fishing but most of all he loved his time wrestling with his sons.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jose Fernandez Sr. and Elida Fernandez; maternal grandfather, Leland Burke; grandfather-in-law, Frank "Pancho" Salazar and godmother, Esmeralda Fernandez.
Adan leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of two years, Miranda Fernandez of Alice, Texas; sons, Adan Fernandez Jr. and Caleb Jericho Fernandez both of Alice; his parents, David and Tina Fernandez of Alice; brothers, David (Lisa) Fernandez Jr. of Alice, Texas and Andres Fernandez of Corpus Christi, Texas; sisters, Nicole (Alfredo) Flores of Austin, Texas and Andrea (Tommi) Fernandez of Corpus Christi. Other survivors include his nieces and nephews, Ariana, Jose, Zamarah, Emiliano, Mari, Andres Jr., Addison, Noemi, Celine, Isiah, Jayce and Axel; grandmother, Barbara (Jesse) Burke of Austin; in laws, Roberta Denise Guzman of Corpus Christi, Texas and Michael J. Hatheway of Nederland, Texas; brothers and sisters in law, Sarah Nicole Guzman and Samantha Herrera of Corpus Christi and Jose Herrera of Ben Bolt and Robert (Rico) Hatheway of Alice; godson, Xavier; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Fernandez Jr., Andres Fernandez, Nico Nieves, Jose Fernandez, Reynaldo Munoz, Jonathan Castille, Robert Hatheway, Jose Herrera, Victor Fernandez and Alfredo Maciel.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2019