Adan Garza

After a short illness, Adan Garza, was called home on Friday, July 17, 2020. Adan Garza was born in San Diego, Texas. Adan worked as a heavy equipment operator before finding his passion for carpentry. He enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed carpentry, landscaping and he was an avid football fan. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Amelia Mendiola, his father, Ramon Garza, his sister, Raquel Contreras, his brother, Orlando Garza, and his step-grandson, Roel A. Contreras.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Minerva V. Garza; his daughter, Melissa (Mark) Benavides of San Diego, Texas; two step-daughters, Margot (Lando) Santos of San Diego, Texas and Melba (Luis) Sanchez of Alice, Texas; one step-son, Oscar Salazar Jr. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Due to the current Covid pandemic, after thoughtful consideration, services will be limited to family only from 11 am to 12 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home in Alice, Texas. Pastor Ricardo Martinez of San Diego Family Worship Center Church will officiate funeral service at 12 noon. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME. INC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store