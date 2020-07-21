1/1
Adan Garza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adan Garza
After a short illness, Adan Garza, was called home on Friday, July 17, 2020. Adan Garza was born in San Diego, Texas. Adan worked as a heavy equipment operator before finding his passion for carpentry. He enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed carpentry, landscaping and he was an avid football fan. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Amelia Mendiola, his father, Ramon Garza, his sister, Raquel Contreras, his brother, Orlando Garza, and his step-grandson, Roel A. Contreras.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Minerva V. Garza; his daughter, Melissa (Mark) Benavides of San Diego, Texas; two step-daughters, Margot (Lando) Santos of San Diego, Texas and Melba (Luis) Sanchez of Alice, Texas; one step-son, Oscar Salazar Jr. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Due to the current Covid pandemic, after thoughtful consideration, services will be limited to family only from 11 am to 12 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home in Alice, Texas. Pastor Ricardo Martinez of San Diego Family Worship Center Church will officiate funeral service at 12 noon. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME. INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosas Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 22, 2020
U will definitely be missed Adan especially at church but u r rejoicing now in heaven no pain no worries tell hermana Diana hi 4 us give her a big hug u will never be forgotten prayers for God to give Minerva and ur family the strength amd comfort thru this really really heartbreaking time
Ruby Santos
Family
July 22, 2020
RIP Adan I’m going to miss you, you were my cousin and my best friend thank you for always praying for me, your going to be missed by many till we meet again
Melissa A Gonzalez
Family
July 21, 2020
Adan was a man that I will always remember for his kind heart. Every time I saw him, he always had that shy little smile. As Adan is now resting and rejoicing with our Lord and savior my prayers go out to Minerva and their family. Praying God to give you strength during this very difficult time.
David & Melissa Cadena Jr
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Juan n Araceli Trevino
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
He was a good man and a good Husband and a good cuz.
Jose Corona jr.
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved