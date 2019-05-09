Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Resources
More Obituaries for Adan Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adan Rogelio Perez


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adan Rogelio Perez Obituary
Adan Rogelio Perez, born on June 24, 1979 in Falfurrias, TX, passed away on May 8, 2019 at the age of 39. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.

He is proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rogelio and Wanda Munoz; paternal grandparents, Adan Perez and Olivia Zapata; and nieces, Skyler Page Sanchez and Cassidi Faith Salas.

Among those left to cherish Adan's memory are his loving parents, Juan and Katie M. Perez; three sisters, Melissa Beck, Destiny Perez, and Leslie Perez; two brothers, Johnny Perez and Henry R. Perez (Jamie Flores); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive condolences on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 9:45 AM to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Alice Cemetery.

Condolences for the family of Mr. Perez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 9 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now