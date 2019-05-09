|
Adan Rogelio Perez, born on June 24, 1979 in Falfurrias, TX, passed away on May 8, 2019 at the age of 39. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.
He is proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rogelio and Wanda Munoz; paternal grandparents, Adan Perez and Olivia Zapata; and nieces, Skyler Page Sanchez and Cassidi Faith Salas.
Among those left to cherish Adan's memory are his loving parents, Juan and Katie M. Perez; three sisters, Melissa Beck, Destiny Perez, and Leslie Perez; two brothers, Johnny Perez and Henry R. Perez (Jamie Flores); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 9:45 AM to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Alice Cemetery.
Condolences for the family of Mr. Perez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 9 to May 16, 2019