Adan Villarreal, Jr., born on March 2, 1978 in Alice, TX, passed away on May 13, 2019 at the age of 41. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.
He is proceeded in death by his brother, Jose A. Villarreal; maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents; niece, Cynthia Vanessa Jones; and nephew, Michael Jones, Jr.
Among those left to cherish Adan's memory are his loving wife, Wendy M. Villarreal; parents, Adan (Guadalupe) Villarreal, Sr. and Cynthia Villarreal; children, Amy (Mark) Garcia, Adan Villarreal III, Adrian Villarreal, and Guadalupe Villarreal; sisters, Eve (David) Paz, Yvette Jones, and Jessica Jones; brothers, Gabriel Trevino and Juan (Jennifer) Villarreal; one grandson, Mark Anthony Garcia, Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 9:30 AM to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Old Collins Cemetery.
Condolences for the family of Mr. Villarreal may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 23 to May 30, 2019