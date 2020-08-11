BENAVIDES - Adelaida S. "Lala" Bazan, 99, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on June 28, 1921 at El Refugio Ranch to Isidro and Carolina Saenz.
Adelaida was preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Bazan, her daughter Bertha Nora Metaxas, her son in law, Nick Metaxas, her siblings, Amina Tobin, Areopajita Mendoza, Aminta Saenz, Anatolio Saenz, Angel Saenz, Andrea Reyna and Aaron Saenz.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her three daughters, Elda (Javier) Castillo, Anna (Joseph) Rodriguez, Belinda Bazan Gamez, along with her pride and joy which consisted of her seven grandchildren Ana Louella (David) Garcia, Marco (Rebecca) Castillo, John Paul(Lisa) Metaxas, Kristina (Joseph) Tafur, Sonny Gamez, Jessica (Darjon) Hill, Stephanie Loya (Ignacio Hernandez), along with fourteen great grandchildren. Adelaida is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Adelaida will long be remembered for her optimistic outlook and her passion for life. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and her unending love for her ranch life. She was a strong, humble and admirable woman who instilled strong family values in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 15, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with the rosary beginning at 10:00 a.m . Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at The Garza Funeral Home. Interment will follow at La Mota de Olmos Cemetery in Duval County, Texas.
On behalf of the Bazan family, we would like to invite those who are able to attend a live stream rosary for Adelaida Bazan on Friday morning. Please Like the Garza Funeral Home Facebook page before 10:00 a.m. on Friday. You will be notified when the life stream begins.
For the safety of all, the family will be holding the interment for the immediate family only. The family asks that you keep them in your prayers throughout the services and their time of grief.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com
,
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.