1/1
Adelaida S. "“Lala”" Bazan
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adelaida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BENAVIDES - Adelaida S. "Lala" Bazan, 99, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on June 28, 1921 at El Refugio Ranch to Isidro and Carolina Saenz.

Adelaida was preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Bazan, her daughter Bertha Nora Metaxas, her son in law, Nick Metaxas, her siblings, Amina Tobin, Areopajita Mendoza, Aminta Saenz, Anatolio Saenz, Angel Saenz, Andrea Reyna and Aaron Saenz.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her three daughters, Elda (Javier) Castillo, Anna (Joseph) Rodriguez, Belinda Bazan Gamez, along with her pride and joy which consisted of her seven grandchildren Ana Louella (David) Garcia, Marco (Rebecca) Castillo, John Paul(Lisa) Metaxas, Kristina (Joseph) Tafur, Sonny Gamez, Jessica (Darjon) Hill, Stephanie Loya (Ignacio Hernandez), along with fourteen great grandchildren. Adelaida is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored.

Adelaida will long be remembered for her optimistic outlook and her passion for life. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and her unending love for her ranch life. She was a strong, humble and admirable woman who instilled strong family values in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 15, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with the rosary beginning at 10:00 a.m . Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at The Garza Funeral Home. Interment will follow at La Mota de Olmos Cemetery in Duval County, Texas.

On behalf of the Bazan family, we would like to invite those who are able to attend a live stream rosary for Adelaida Bazan on Friday morning. Please Like the Garza Funeral Home Facebook page before 10:00 a.m. on Friday. You will be notified when the life stream begins.

For the safety of all, the family will be holding the interment for the immediate family only. The family asks that you keep them in your prayers throughout the services and their time of grief.

Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com,

Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garza Funeral Home - San Diego

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved