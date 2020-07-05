Adolfo Estrada Sr., age 69, passed away July 4, 2020 in Alice, Texas. He was born December 29, 1950 in San Diego, Texas to Concepcion and Idalia Estrada. Adolfo worked as a farmer. He enjoyed fishing, welding, and hunting. One of the memories that his family will hold dear to their heart is his love for processing sausage and making sure nobody left his home without one. He will be remembered for his caring character and hard work ethic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Concepcion and Idalia Estrada; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Domingo and Guadalupe Rodriguez.

Adolfo is survived by his wife, Melchora Estrada of Alice; four sons, Adolfo Estrada Jr. (Elizabeth) of Alice, Adrian Estrada (Denise) of Bluffton, Brian Estrada (Connie) of Battleground, Washington, and Chris Estrada (Debra) of Bay City; two daughters, Yvonne Acuna (Ben) and Ruby Estrada both of El Campo; one step-daughter, Melinda Gonzales (Javier) of El Camp; two brothers, Joe Estrada (Ida) and Joaquin Estrada (Francis) both of Alice; two sisters, Mary Cadena (Camilo) and Elida Pierce (Bryan) both of Alice; brothers-in-law, Gorgonio Rodriguez (Lupe) of Victoria, Giliberto Rodriguez (Clementina) of Benavides, Gonzalo Rodriguez (Cynthia) of Austin, Domingo Rodriguez of Banquete, George Rodriguez of Alice, and Daniel Rodriguez of Alice; sisters-in-law, Margarita Dominguez of Alice and Matilde Trevino (Santos) of Freer; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ben Bolt. Burial to follow at Garcia Cemetery in La Esperanza Ranch.



Pallbearers will be Billy Acuna, Ben Acuna, Jr., Danny Estrada, Domingo Rodriguez, Gilberto Rodriguez, and Camilo Cadena.



