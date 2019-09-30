|
Adolfo Sanchez "El Charro", age 92, passed away September 27, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born September 27, 1927 in Alice, Texas to Crecenciano and Benita Sanchez. Charro was a truck driver in the oilfield. He was known to many for being a handyman. He built his own home and would fix anything from doing mechanics on cars to fixing mini bikes to inventing machinery which transferred mud for the oilfield industry. Charro enjoyed having breakfast and speaking to his friends. He will forever be remembered to his family for his unconditional love and his strong will to participate in all family occasions, including playing bingo. Adolfo is a true definition of "when there is a will, there is a way." He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Crecenciano and Benita Sanchez; wife, Virginia C. Sanchez "Ms. Wayne"; six brothers, Jose Sanchez, Abran Sanchez, Juan Sanchez, Hilario Sanchez, Domingo Sanchez, and Lurdes Arturo Sanchez; one daughter, Julianita Sanchez; and his in-laws, Asencion and Olivia Rivera.
He is survived by three sons, Cresenciano Sanchez (Lupita), Jose Sanchez (Irma Salinas) and Adolfo Sanchez Jr. (the late Eva Camarillo) all of Alice; three daughters, Manuela Cruz (the late Marcos Cruz), Diana Castillo (Pablo) and San Juanita "Sammy" Paz (Abraham) all of Alice; brothers in law, Ramon Cardona (Concha) and Benito Cardona (Dominga) both of Alice; special niece, Gabriela Sanchez of Alice;15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Abraham Paz Jr., Pablo Castillo Jr., Ruben Gonzalez Jr., Randy Rivera, Cresenciano Sanchez Jr., and Adolfo Sanchez III.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
