BEN BOLT - Adolph Ralph Macias, 70, passed away October 4, 2019. He was born October 17, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas to Cleotilde Morales Macias and Juan Macias.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tony Macias, Camillo Macias and Arnold Macias and one sister.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Diana C. Macias of Ben Bolt, Texas; sons, Enrique "Rick" Gonzalez of Ben Bolt and Robert Gonzalez of San Antonio; nephew, Isaac San Miguel; daughters, Nicky San Miguel and Savanah Gonzalez of San Antonio. Other survivors include brother, Andrew Macias of Palestine, Texas; sister, Terri Macias of Austin and 3 grandchildren.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel at 8:30 am to 9:30 am with a procession to St. Joseph for a Rosary at 10 am. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas at 1:00 pm.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019