Adolph Richard Skrobarczyk, 88, of Orange Grove, Texas, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, after a long illness.Adolph was born July 15, 1931, to A. L. Skrobarczyk and Marie Kloesel, in Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1951, Adolph married Olive Cecilia Staley, and together they raised 10 children, the love of their lives. Adolph proudly worked hard his whole life with the love of the Lord always paramount in his heart. He was an accomplished carpenter, a sought-after contractor, a skilled mechanic, and a professional fiddler. He sang harmony every Sunday in church to the delight of the congregation.Adolph was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be missed by his two brothers, 80 descendants, and multiple nieces and nephews. Please remember him in your prayers.Visitation will begin on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 6PM at the St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Orange Grove, Tx. with a Rosary to be recited that same evening at 7PM.Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10AM at the St. John of the Cross Catholic Church.Burial will follow in the St. John of the Cross Catholic Cemetery in Orange Grove, Tx.Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Alice, Tx.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020