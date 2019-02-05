|
|
Adrian Angel Canales, 57, passed away on January 30, 2019 at Audie Murphy VA Hospital in San Antonio after a short illness. Adrian was born on October 5, 1961 in Alice, Texas. He was a graduate of Alice High School. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1980to 1984. He lived most of his life in Corpus Christi with the last several years working for Gulfcoast paper. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfonso Canales Sr. and Lydia Perez Canales. He is survived by three brothers and sisters, Alfonso Trevino(Amelia) from Burton, Michigan, Alfonso Canales Jr. from Hewitt, Texas, Abraham Canales, from San Antonio, Texas, Candy Gonzalez(Robert) from Sandia, Texas, and Norma Lydia Canales from Corpus Christi, Texas. A formal military burial service of his ashes will be conducted on February 15, 2019 at 12:45pm at the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery located at 99741 Access Rd IH-37 in Corpus Christi, Texas. A celebration of Adrian's life will be held at Guardian Hall, 5813 Ayers St. in Corpus Christi, Texas starting at 2:00pm. Family and friends are invited to come celebrate Adrian's amazing life and share fond memories together.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019