Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Resources
More Obituaries for Aida Alaniz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aida Cruz Alaniz


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aida Cruz Alaniz Obituary
Aida Cruz Alaniz, born on June 10, 1945 in Alice, TX, passed away on July 4, 2019 at the age of 74. Aida always greeted and welcomed everyone with her loving smile. She loved visits from all of her family and friends. She was always ready for a game of "chalupa" when her family and friends gathered. Aida was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Arcadio Z. Alaniz; parents, Pablo and Anita R. Cruz; and sister, Mary Ann De La Cruz.

Among those left to cherish Aida's memory are her loving daughters, Patricia (Roel) Contreras, Tracy Ann Blanco, Stephanie Alaniz, and Jessica Cavazos; son, Stephen (Eva) Alaniz; sister, Jesusa Ramirez (Alberto); brother-in-law, Daniel De La Cruz Sr.; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive condolences on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 10:15 AM to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Written condolences for the family of Mrs. Alaniz may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 8 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now