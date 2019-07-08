|
|
Aida Cruz Alaniz, born on June 10, 1945 in Alice, TX, passed away on July 4, 2019 at the age of 74. Aida always greeted and welcomed everyone with her loving smile. She loved visits from all of her family and friends. She was always ready for a game of "chalupa" when her family and friends gathered. Aida was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Arcadio Z. Alaniz; parents, Pablo and Anita R. Cruz; and sister, Mary Ann De La Cruz.
Among those left to cherish Aida's memory are her loving daughters, Patricia (Roel) Contreras, Tracy Ann Blanco, Stephanie Alaniz, and Jessica Cavazos; son, Stephen (Eva) Alaniz; sister, Jesusa Ramirez (Alberto); brother-in-law, Daniel De La Cruz Sr.; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 10:15 AM to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Written condolences for the family of Mrs. Alaniz may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 8 to July 15, 2019